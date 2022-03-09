Musicians’ Choice Chamber Series Presents Edgewood Piano Trio

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Chamber Music Series begins on Friday, March 25, 2022 with the Edgewood Piano Trio at the North Presbyterian Church, Elmira at 7:30 PM

The piano trio features Margaret Matthews, assistant principal second violin, Eric Johnson on cello, and Gwen Beckman on piano.

Playing together since 2015, the trio have chosen two contrasting pieces of Classical Mozart versus fiery Beethoven. Oral program notes will be given throughout the performance with all ages welcome.

Tickets for adults are $30.00 and $10.00 and can be purchased at osfl.org.



