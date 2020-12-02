Nationwide nursing shortage hits the Twin Tiers

CORNING, NY (WETM) – It has been an incredibly difficult year for health care workers this year. Hospitals all across the US are facing a shortage of registered nurses, including here in the Twin Tiers.

“COVID has brought upon, in our organization, as it has for many, increase pressures on our nursing and our nursing support staff,” said Julie Steele, Human Resource Manager and Talent Acquisition for RN recruitment at Guthrie Hospital. “Our nurses are working not only long hours, they are sacrificing their time with their families to take care of the patients in our community.”

Steele estimates six percent of their nurses left during the pandemic opening up 149 nursing and nursing-related jobs at both Guthrie with sign-on bonuses as high as $15,000.

“With the increased pressure and the increased demand for top talent recruiting for nurses and LPNs is really a concerted effort,” Steele said. “We have not only reevaluated and have made really looked to make some market adjustments in our compensation for both our nurses and our LPNs, but we also have a very lucrative sign-on bonus that we offer.”

There are a wide variety of reasons to account for the shortage of nurses according to Steele, but many of them share a common theme, the pandemic.

“Unfortunately with the increased pressure and stress and demands of time, it has made some of our nursing staff rethink the work-life balance and also those who are near retirement age,” said Steele.