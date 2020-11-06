Native American Heritage Month: traces of the cultures in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We live in what’s known as the Twin Tiers where southern New York meets northern Pennsylvania, where there’s also a rich, diverse history.

The archivist at the Chemung County Historical Society, Rachel Dworkin, walks 18 News through the history of Native American settlement in our area.

“This area was primarily settled by members of the Haudenosaunee, or the Iroquois, specifically the Seneca,” said Dworkin. “So a lot of names are Senecan origin, but this area was also settled by Algonquin speaking refugees. And so there are also a lot of Delaware names, so, for example, Chemung is a Delaware name it means Bighorn because they kept finding mammoth tusks and the river.”

Here in the Twin Tiers, it’s important to remember that we live on what used to be Native American land. Even the basics behind American democracy can be tied to the workings of the Haudenosaunee confederacy.

“They elected their leaders and had a council that made decisions for the collective, in addition to what was going on at the individual village levels so a lot of the basics behind the American democracy in federalist project actually come from looking at how the Haudenosaunee confederacy worked,” said Dworkin.

Dworkin says to learn more about this rich history during Native American Heritage Month, you can read books by Native American authors and help native communities out west hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating.

“They were pushed off their land by war and by treaties,” said Dworkin. “This land belonged to the Seneca and belong to the Delaware. It belonged to the tribes.”

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on instagram for local updates.