New alcohol guidance in NYS affecting local bar

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy hour is changing in New York after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that alcohol cannot be served alone. This is making business more difficult for local bars.

The General Manager of Nick’s in Horseheads, Emily Micelotta, said her first reaction to this new guidance was confusion.

“My initial reaction was, I didn’t quite understand the point of it, how ordering food with alcohol was going to help social distancing,” expressed Micelotta. “But now after doing further research, I guess I understand they’re trying to avoid late-night crows, I guess that aren’t serving food. So I understand that they’re trying to limit the mingling that a bar – a typical liquor crowd would bring in.”

However, she says the guidelines given by the state aren’t very transparent.

“Once again, the guidelines are just very unclear,” stated Micelotta. “And it’s going to hurt us because if we aren’t following the guidelines we can get a warning or we can get fines. If you go on their website for the Liquor Authority or health word, I’ve shown it to a couple people and all three of us interpret it differently because there’s so much gray area so you don’t know what exactly you can and can’t serve.”

This is concerning for her and the businesses she manages, Nick’s Pub And Grille, Legends Bar and Grille and Champions Sports Grille. Micelotta says fines and violations can bring down a business.

“So what I’ve read, even maybe some bars locally I’ve heard that maybe have had violations, that they can fine you up to $4,000 or even more depending on the violation,” said Micelotta. “I’ve also heard too depending on how many violations you get they can shut your business down – they can take your liquor license away which in turn would shut your business down.”

She and her team came up with an inventive way to deal with the new guideline issued by the Governor.

“So we did make up a little munchie menu for the bar area with just some things that we’ve had in our menu that are the lowest price if people just want to stay drinking,” said Micelotta. “But right now, since it is so new and there is a lot of gray area with the guidelines so we’re not even sure what we can and can’t sell with the alcohol. So right now we’re just kind of winging it with the menu until we get further notice.”

Micelotta says even though their businesses are mainly food-based, they’re still losing some customers with this new regulation.

“Fortunately most of our restaurants are food-based before we serve more of the bar,” expressed Micelotta. “So a lot of people are ordering food but we do get a good happy hour crowd or a late-night crowd that’ll want to come in and have a couple drinks. So that’s going to limit our crowd that comes in then, and I do know a lot of our customers that said that they probably won’t come in if they have to order food, before having drinks for happy hour.”

She says now that customers have to order food with any alcohol purchase, this will make business more difficult.

“At least we have the restaurant aspect, so we’ll probably be able to get by,” said Micelotta.