Meet the new Corning Salvation Army Captains

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – New captains are leading the Corning Salvation Army – Captains Jose and Melissa Borrero joined the team in August.

Jose said it’s been very exciting and he feels welcomed by the community. Although it’s only been a month, they’ve already had back to school programs in addition to regular programs such as their food pantry.

“The way that I found out about the Salvation Army is that I reached out for help,” said Jose. “I grew up in a very difficult situation; we were very poor. It was very difficult, and if it wasn’t for people, leaders in the community, I wouldn’t be where I am. So that’s why we try to give back.”

Jose Borrero said he feels very humbled to work alongside the volunteers of this community. 18 News wishes a very warm welcome to the new captains of the Corning Salvation Army!

