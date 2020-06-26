New normal at local library for phase 4 of reopening

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Not only is the Southeast Steuben County Library Annex now at 8 Denison Parkway, book-lovers will also be facing new guidance on going to the library in the Southern Tier.

Steuben County enters phase 4 of reopening today.

The industries included in the process are:

Higher education

Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment

Low-Risk Indoor Arts & Entertainment

Media Production

The Southeast Steuben County Library Director, Pauline Emery, said they plan on first working on the holds before the pandemic. Book drop-off can start as early as Monday with appointments.

“For the first couple of weeks, it’ll definitely be the holds that were held prior to COVID,” said Emery.

During the reopening process, she said the local government gave much needed direction.

“There was a lot of, you know at the beginning, some confusion as to what we could and couldn’t offer,” said Emery. “Curbside was really something we’ve looked to our counties and our local public health to kind of give some guidance on.”

She also explains what the new process of dropping off a book will look like.

“The library will be providing limited services curbside service on Monday the 29,” stated Emery. “We’ll meet people outside, they’ll be instructed on how to place their items on a cart, staff will have gloves on, face masks on, they’ll have cleaning solutions. When they get those materials they come in, they get wiped off. They get put in quarantine and they stay in quarantine for three days.”

The library is at a new location while construction for a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning continues at the main location.

“It’s so essential,” explains Emery. “We’ve had the same heating and cooling unit since 1974. It was on its last legs. So having a newer HVAC system the filteration systems are way better so the timing of that as well is a very good thing.”

They hope to have the main library open in the Fall and Emery hopes to lend out books soon.

Alongside libraries, some local community centers are also reopening today as a part of phase 4, like 171 Cedar Arts Center.