New study shows an increase of children hospitalized with COVID

(WETM) – As the coronavirus claims lives all across the world, children have been less susceptible to the severity of the virus, but a recent study shows that this could be changing.

According to data collected by Jama Network, “At the beginning of the study, the average cumulative hospitalization rate per 100 000 children was 2.0, increasing to 17.2 by the end of the study.”

According to Becky Armendariz, a spokesperson at Banner Health, a hospital in Arizona, says that they have hundreds of children hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

“Looking at our pediatric COVID admissions data. Hundreds a month being admitted to our hospitals in AZ. Parents, please make good choices to keep your children and the community safe,” Armendariz Tweeted.

Locally, Arnot health has not been seeing this trend. They are more concerned about children’s mental health.

“We have been seeing a pattern most of the children having a lot of emotional issues, the anxiety the depression has definitely shot up incrementally over the past months,” said M.D. Ravi Raj Kavuda, Arnot Health.

This study evaluated data from 22 states, not including New York.