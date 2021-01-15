New Year’s gym resolution fatigue? One local gym has a solution

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For many, this Sunday is known as “Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day”, a day many give up on their resolutions. However, Jim’s Gym is providing a virtual program to prevent resolution fatigue.

The General Manager of Jim’s Gym, Bonnie Mann, said the 2021 Personal Training Challenge begins today. You can register by calling the gym at (607) 735-9789 or emailing her at bonnie@jimsgymelmira.com.

For the program, you’ll be paired with a certified personal trainer on their team. She says they plan on keeping registration open until Monday.

“So we’re developing that team atmosphere but each workout will be specific to their personal goals,” said Mann. “We’ll get them three workouts a week designed that they’ll follow for 60 days, and then they’ll be able to earn some prizes and some percentages off of products and services.”

While they have this program for those who struggle to keep up with their New Year’s resolution she says the gym is seeing a steady trend of new and regular members returning. Mann says she is not seeing a decrease in membership at the moment.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on Instagram for local updates.