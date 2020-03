From the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA Facebook

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the positive outcomes from social distancing is free adoptions at the Chemung County SPCA in Elmira.

The SPCA is waiving adoption fees for all available dogs and cats.

If you’re self-quarantined at home without a pal, this might be the perfect time to find a new friend to snuggle up with.

However to adopt, you must schedule an appointment ahead of time, and you can apply to adopt here on their website.