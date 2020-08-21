Notre Dame High School’s new normal for in-person classes in the fall

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Notre Dame High School is having a hybrid schedule for the fall, with four days of in-person learning and one online class on Wednesdays starting Sept. 14.

Now a couple of things that are changing is desks will be six feet apart and instead of having physical textbooks, students will have online resources instead according to the Interim Head of Notre Dame High School, Karen Jennings.

“We’re switching so that all students will be using electronic devices rather than having lots of binders and notebooks and paper,” said Jennings “We’ve ordered electronic textbooks when it’s possible. We received a grant from the Sisters of Mercy, to use for our COVID expenses and we also received money from the State and Federal government from the CARES Act.”

Students will also no longer use lockers when school starts up again. Those that chose to have in-person learning will be in class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be dedicated to virtual learning so the school can conduct a deep cleaning.

The Notre Dame High School library which used to be able to have up to 50 students is now working at a 20 person capacity so that they can follow social distancing guidelines. The school plans on using this space as a classroom.

“We went through every space that we had in the building to see where we could fit the most students and that’s how we were able to open for the four days,” stated Jennings. “So besides having the desks six feet apart, our students will be wearing their masks all day except when they’re eating. Our teachers will be doing sanitizing in between classes for all the high touch areas for equipment desktops, doorknobs, as well as the deep cleaning throughout the day and then in the evenings.”

Although there’s a new normal at the high school, the students are willing to adjust to the guidelines to see one another in-person again according to one senior, Pratha Purushottam.

“It does feel a bit weird but I think if you have to do that to come back to school, it’s definitely worth it,” said Purushottam.