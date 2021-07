NYS Police looking for help identifying individual tied to break in

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police in Horseheads is looking for help in identifying an individual tied in this photograph.

The individual is connected with a break-in at 250 Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads, N.Y.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Horseheads at 607-739-8797.