NYS alcohol service rule making business harder for local winery

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Wineries are having to adjust to the new rule requiring customers to buy food with any alcohol purchase in New York.

The General Manager at Castel Grisch Winery, Connor Evans, says the new rule creates challenges.

“The new rule really makes things harder, more expenses is the big thing, and really more staff to try to keep up with the new order,” said Evans.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order went into effect July 17 mandating businesses, such as restaurants, taverns and manufacturers with tasting rooms, to serve food items with any alcohol purchase.

“So overall, it just adds one extra thing our staff has to deal with,” said Evans. “On top of all the sanitation, keeping people away from each other and keeping their masks on it just adds one extra thing one extra expense for us and it doesn’t change anything about our tasting experience.”

Evans expresses that wineries don’t draw the same crows that a bar or restaurant would.

“The whole tying wineries in with restaurants and bars with this whole thing has been kinda ridiculous, we do things a lot different,” said Evans. “People come in with their own groups, they sit down with their own groups, there’s no congregation. People don’t come and hang out here very long, they’ll come in, they’ll do a flight, they might have a glass of wine with their snack and they might be here for an hour, but that’s it. We maybe have 60 people here at one time and that’s a stretch even.”

One thing the winery has adjusted for COVID-19 guidelines is cards signaling whether is clean or dirty. However, even if a card reads dirty, employees are asked to wipe tables every hour.