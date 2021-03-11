NYS Republicans call to remove mandate forcing bars/restaurants to sever food with alcohol

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB/ WETM)– Republicans in the New York State Senate are trying to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

They are introducing a measure, that would remove the governor’s mandate that prohibits bars and restaurants from serving alcohol without food.

Republicans call the rule arbitrary.

“While we all recognized the need to make adjustments to help contain the spread of the virus in the midst of the pandemic, this order was completely arbitrary, with absolutely no scientific data to back it up. Our bars and restaurants continue to struggle under burdensome mandates passed on by the Governor, and lifting this one is a no-brainer that would immediately help these businesses get back on their feet.” STATE SEN. ROB ORTT (R) MINORITY LEADER

They argue there is no scientific data that backs up the regulation.

State Sen. Tom O’Mara says that they would also like to remove the curfew placed on establishments.

“Well, this is the first [mandate] that we put forth, we are certainly going to put one in on the curfew which again has no rational basis in the science in medicine and we are going to continue to relive this restriction on individuals liberty and their liberty to peruse their business interest,” O’Mara said.

The Senate majority will have to allow the resolution to come to the floor for a vote. O’Mara said that they are going to continue to pressure the majority to get this allowed.