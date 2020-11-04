NYS Senator Tom O’Mara and candidate Leslie Danks Burke speak out on election night

NEW YORK (WETM) – 18 News spoke with New York State Senator of the 58th District Thomas O’Mara and Democratic candidate Leslie Danks Burke for election night remarks.

Leslie Danks Burke, the Democratic candidate, shares how she’s feeling tonight.

“I’m very excited about the number of people who have come out to vote. This year we see real citizen engagement in our democratic republic and that is exciting to me. “ Leslie Danks Burke, (D) Candidate for New York State Senator

Senator Tom O’Mara also speaks out on his feelings for election night.

I feel very good right now. It’s way early, that the numbers are certainly very hard to figure out right now with what we’re dealing with. But my predictions are that I’m going to win. Sen. Thomas O’Mara, (R) Incumbent: New York State Senator

Danks Burke says the race is very close for the New York State 58th District seat.

“This is a neck and neck race. This is going to be very tight. We are not going to see any final outcome this evening. The only thing we’re going to see this evening, are the people who have chosen to vote in person. “ Leslie Danks Burke, (D) Candidate for New York State Senator

She also praised the Board of Elections for how smoothly absentee voting has gone this year. However, for Senator O’Mara, he believes he’ll take the win this year’s election.