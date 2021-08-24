NYSP investigating fatal crash in Broome County

TRIANGLE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 South in the Town of Triangle.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on its side and on fire near milepost marker 26. One person is confirmed dead.

Troopers are now looking for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the crash. The vehicle is a black Kia Sedona with Missouri license plates.

— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) August 24, 2021

If you have any information, you are asked to call New York State Police at (607) 775-1241.

I-81 South is currently closed between exits 8 (Whitney Point) and 7 (Castle Creek).