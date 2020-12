ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM)- An Oakwood Terrace apartment went up in flames. Witnesses of the blaze say the fire started somewhere between 10:30 and 11:30 yesterday evening.

The apartment building owned by GHC Apartments seems to have extensive water damage. 18 News reached out to Elmira Heights Fire Department who could not comment at this time about how the fire started. However, they did confirm no one was injured.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News for more updates.