ELMIRA,N.Y. (WETM)- The 54th Annual Octagon Fair is Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Octagon Fair as an event is a community event at the College. There are food and craft vendors as well as tables set up for many of the Elmira College clubs. The clubs will raise funds for their activities. There are activities for kids and families. James Blair, Elmira College student ’23, came on to 18 News to discuss the event. For more information and to register for the event click here. The deadline to register is Friday September 23, 2022 by 12:00 P.M.