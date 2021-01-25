Chemung County unveils mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday Chemung County unveiled its new mass vaccination center for the COVID-19 vaccine at the old war plane museum at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.

The facility will be used for both mass testing and vaccinations, but with only a limited number of doses available the facility will include testing events. Scheduling for the vaccine is not yet available for eligible residents.

County Executive Chris Moss said the location is “ideal” for mass vaccination and testing. Last week County Executive Moss told 18 News that they requested 5,000 doses for the facility, but today he said they received only 200 doses.

Once the county receives a larger allotment of doses they hope to administer 900-1,000 doses of the vaccine a day.













To date the county has administered over 600 doses of the vaccine. The second round of doses for the first round of people will begin next week.

County Executive Moss thanked the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Public Health Department, local first responders and the Chemung County Legislature for assisting with the project.