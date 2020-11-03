Officials release name in fatal Ashland crash

ASHLAND, NY (WETM) – Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman that was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Lower Maple Ave in the Town of Ashland yesterday.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom released that 62 year-old Gale Haggerty of Elmira died of injuries received in the accident and was pronounced at the scene by medical personnel.

The investigation into the accident reveals that Haggerty was operating a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer and lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, striking a guide rail before traveling back across both lanes of travel striking another guide rail before striking the rear end of a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, due to a single vehicle collision that it just had. The blazer then rolled over the guide rail, coming to rest on its driver side.

The female occupant of the other vehicle was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Accident Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate the collision. And was assisted on scene by the Wellsburg Fire Department, Southport Fire Department, New York State Police and Erway Ambulance.