HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ollie’s coming to Grand Central Plaza is one step closer to opening.

The Facebook page Ollie’s Careers posted a hiring event for September 8.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Horseheads and is open to the public. \

A sign on the former Kmart building was first noticed in June, and Ollie’s Senior Vice President told 18 News that the store plans to open in the fall, but there isn’t an exact date.