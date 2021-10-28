One dead after motorcycle collides with dump truck

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a dump truck in Tioga County on Wednesday.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the King Hill Road in the Town of Newark Valley on October 27 around 5:24 p.m. for a report of a fatal accident.

Mark Yurko was traveling east on King Hill Road on his motorcycle and collided with a dump truck that was pulling into a driveway, operated by Don Howell from Endicott.

Yurko was pronounced dead on the scene. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t report any injuries to Howell.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Tioga County Sheriff Crash Investigation Unit, Newark Valley Fire Department, Tioga County Coroner’s Office, and Val-U Auto Towing.