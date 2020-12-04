One local gym feeling the pressure from orange zone COVID restrictions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Family Fitness Center is temporarily closing again due to the orange zone COVID restrictions.

The Director of the Chemung County Family Fitness Center, Sid Whitney, said before the pandemic, about 300 people were going to exercise a week.

“We were open for three weeks we had to shut right back down again. So it’s been really hard. Now we’re going into week seven of being closed to when we can move out of the orange zone I think Thanksgiving will probably have an impact on,” said Whitney.

She also said the gym served not only the physical aspect for older adults but also a strong social aspect as well.

“We take care of all ages from small fry kids up to our senior citizens, which is a huge part of our daily business,” said Whitney. “A lot of people stay here and they just continue to get better, mentally, and physically.”

While the center is closed, Whitney said they used the space for a flu clinic today. The Chemung County Health Department gave flu shots to county employees at the gym this afternoon.