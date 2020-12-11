One local restaurant manager devastated due to in-person dining restrictions

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The manager at Beeman’s says she’s devastated over the in-person dining restrictions in Pennsylvania starting tomorrow.

As 18 News first broke yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf had announced the end of indoor dining for 2020.

Michelle Lane, manager at Beeman’s, was nearly in tears when she spoke about how this restriction will affect her employees and customers.

“It’s just so hard, you know, to think that you don’t get to see those people every day and you won’t know if they’re all right and how is everybody gonna get by and it’s Christmas time over the employees in the restaurant industry are gonna have no paychecks for Christmas, how are they going to pay their bills,” said Lane.

She shares her frustrations with the restrictions coming down onto restaurants.

“Why is there not more industry shut down,” said Lane. “So you go to an office building and that’s safe but a restaurant isn’t? They never take the mask off to take a drink of anything? I just don’t see where this, how we are the ones singled out. It makes no sense.”

Lane said the pandemic had already affected the amount of customers they saw this year. She also said that the restaurant doesn’t typically do a lot of to-go orders.

Lane said Beeman’s plans on returning to in-person dining Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. For updates on their dining status, you can go to their social media pages.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on Instagram for local updates.