ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chemung County SPCA waived their adoption fees for pets in their shelter.

Four days after posting the article that the SPCA would waive the adoption fees, there now are only two animals left.

They waived fees in an effort to get pets into homes and out of the shelter during the COVID-19 crisis.

To adopt a pet, you must first sign up ahead of time for an appointment here.