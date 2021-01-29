Orange zone restrictions lifted, bars still in trouble

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted nearly all orange and yellow zone restrictions on Jan. 27, but bars are still struggling as they must close at 10 p.m.

The restrictions that were set in place in late-October of last year still apply to local businesses. Customers must wear masks, remain 6 feet apart, and proper sanitation must be used in between guests.

Gaetano Ruggiero, owner of Louies Hanover Square, says restaurant and bar owners have been restricted for long enough.

“I just feel bad for the bar owners because at 10 p.m. to 1 p.m., that is when they get their business,” said Ruggiero. “You know, you don’t go out at 8 o’clock at night. You go out at 10 or 11. You know their business is drinking and having a beer and some bar food. I really feel bad for them because they’re getting the brunt of this.”

Ruggiero says his customers love to come into his restaurant and are so glad to be out eating dinner with family.

He says if politicians want to make any favors with its citizens they should “lift all of the restrictions and go from there”.