Outback on day 3 of indoor dining, bringing back employees

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Outback Steakhouse is slowly asking staff to come back to work after laying off most for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outback Steakhouse in Horseheads is on day three of indoor dining for customers, which means they’re also asking staff to come back to work.

The Senior Manager at Outback, Isaiah Fullwood, said he sat down and helped workers stressed over unemployment during the pandemic.

“A lot of people at first had a hard time getting through for the unemployment so there are many days I would just sit here and talk to people, kind of calm them down and reassure them that it’ll be okay and that it just takes some time to get through,” said Fullwood.

A few things have changed after reopening for indoor dining. The host provides customers with paper menus now and every other table is closed to maintain social distancing. Employees wipe down tables and chairs with a disinfecting solution, plus they’ve adjusted their hours of business.

