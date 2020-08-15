Over 300 cars expected at local church’s food and item drive

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Ave. Methodist Church is helping community members in need of food and supplies once again.

This time they hosted the food and item drive from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Around 9:20 a.m. cars lined the road in front of the local church for their drive-through food pantry.

Members of the church have been helping the neighborhood stay fed since the pandemic started and continued to do so. One member of the church, David Bachman, gives 18 News the details.

“We’ll have at least 300 plus [cars],” said Bachman. “Started at 8:30 and we’re going till noon. Everything from produce to personal care to food staples, we have it all.”

He’s been helping direct traffic with all the cars coming to the pantry. David’s wife, Darlene Bachman, is in charge of hosting the drive. He says she’s been doing this for the past 15 years, helping the community out in their time of need.

So many showed up that cars lined up from the church all the way to Chapel Park.