CATON, N.Y. (WETM)- Around 1:45 this morning 18 News heard scanner reports of a structure fire. The fire was in Caton at 10535 Sloan Road. Viewer submitted video show the structure engulfed in flames. 18 News heard calls for additional man power. A little after 3 a.m. reports said the fire was under control. There is no word on if there are any injuries, or the cause of the fire. Stick with 18 News on air and online for more information on this developing story.