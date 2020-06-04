Painted Post community voice concerns over Tyoga Container planning expansion

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Over 75 people discussed the proposed expansion of Tyoga Container into the former Ingersoll-Rand building in Painted Post via Zoom on Wednesday night.

Tyoga Container will relocate its pallet and dunnage divisions from its current location in Tioga, PA to a former foundry site in Painted Post, NY to allow the company to increase operating capacity through warehouse storage, improved production flow and additional manufacturing lines outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment.

The project received a $5.2 million ESD grant from the Regional Economic Development Council in 2019. A similar project was proposed in 2005, but failed to pass.

During the meeting, there was an overwhelming amount of negative views surrounding the project, with only two people for it.

Common concerns included:

Air/Noise Pollution

Safety between trucks and children in the street

Lack of transparency

Decrease in property value

Human trafficking due to an increasing number of truckers

Traffic, with the possible need for a bi-pass

Many people in the meeting called for a referendum or a vote.

The next meeting will take place July 1 at 5:15 p.m. Meeting attendees hope final documents will be provided—including an environmental study, traffic study and cost benefits for the village.