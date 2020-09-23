Painted Post Fire Department honors fallen firefighters through national tribute

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — For the second year in a row, the Painted Post Fire Department is participating in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.

During the annual tribute sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), landmarks, fire departments and homes are lit in red to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty.

“We hope that this stunning nationwide tribute brings comfort to the families of our fallen heroes. Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters not only honors and celebrates the lives of their firefighters, but is also a symbol of support to the families whose loved ones are being remembered. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation salutes their courage and will be there to help them as they rebuild their lives.” Troy Markel, Chairman of the Board of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

This year’s week-long tribute runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 4.

The Painted Post Fire Department invites community members, fellow firefighters and first responders to drive by the station throughout the week to observe the evening display and take photos. The station’s 9/11 memorial monument—which consists of a piece of the World Trade Center—will also be illuminated in red.

If you would like to show your support by shining a light of your own, click here.