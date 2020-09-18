Paving work continues in Canisteo

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect lane closures along five miles of Route 36 in the Town of Canisteo.

The pavement rehabilitation project will take place from the Village of Canisteo line to Rock Run Road through the end of September.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Route 36 with alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel. Motorists may experience delays and are advised to seek an alternate route. No detours will be posted as part of the construction.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

NYSDOT reminds motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.