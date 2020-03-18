PC repurposing for students in need

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the school closures due to COVID-19, Elmira PC Repair is repurposing old laptops for students in need.

Many children and teens are having to turn to technology to complete online work.

Wyatt Halm, owner of Elmira PC Repair says they’ve made it their mission to repurpose old laptops into ones that children can use for school.

“Times like this it’s our obligation to do what we can when we can,” said Halm. “Colleges, local schools, they all seem to be doing an online curriculum. Business has actually picked up since the pandemic spread because people are realizing how much they need their computers, and rely on them a lot more.”

He’s asking the community to donate any laptops they’re no longer using, since it may still have a purpose.

You can simply drop off your unwanted computer and they’ll fix it, upgrade it or use the workable parts to repair another one.

He adds that they have free delivery for customers that feel uncomfortable picking up in store. They can drop off the computer right at your front door.

The store will continue to refurbish donated laptops and computers for at least the next 6 weeks according to their Facebook.