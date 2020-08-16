Peace, Love, Beer & Music Festival with proceeds going towards NYS Craft Beer Industry

ROCK STREAM, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members are enjoying some fresh air and live music during the second day of the Peace, Love, Beer & Music Festival on Seneca Lake all day Sunday.

The Seneca Lake Brewing Company hosted the festival with proceeds going towards the New York State Craft Beer Industry every time a guest purchased a collaboration Mango Session IPA.

Signs throughout the venue asked guests to wear masks when not seated. The owner of Seneca Lake Brewing Company, Bradley Gillett, said this festival was a good way for the community to enjoy time outside while supporting local businesses.

“Really encouraging people to come out, enjoy the good weather,” said Gillett. “It’s really to raise awareness that breweries are local and we’re here and we enjoy seeing people, and even though we’re all social distancing, we can still do that and have fun at the same time. Most importantly helping us support the new york state brewers association.”

The festival featured a pop-indie band Kipani. Plus they promoted a local pop-up food shop JR’s Back Alley Barbeque, which had pulled pork sandwich meals to pair with the beer