Peaceful “stand” for life rally in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Normally, every January the Chemung Valley 4 Life group would take a bus to Washinton D.C. for the March for Life rally, but this year, because of the pandemic, the rally was canceled.

However, that is not stopping this group from supporting their cause locally. Today people gathered at Wisner park to show their support and get their message heard.

Chemung Valley 4 Life President, Stephen Spaulding says, “we’re doing all this to support the dignity of human life. The fact that abortion takes a human life, and I hope that people will learn the truth, change their mind and support life affirming decisions to problem pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies et cetera.”

The group stood outside for an hour on this cold weekend, holding signs and saying prayers.

They hope to empower women with meaningful information, supportive community, and practical material resources.

