Pennsylvania church has first in-person service Sunday

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – Tabernacle Baptist Church held its first in-person service since the start of social distancing from the COVID-19 pandemic this Sunday following guidelines set by Governor Wolf.

They had less than 25 people per service and asked those attending to wear masks.

Pastor Steve Neff said he’s had mixed reactions from his church-goers on the in-person service.

“I had one person come in the morning service say, ‘preacher thank you for wearing the mask and then at another service someone says, ‘preacher take that mask off’,” said Neff. “You get both sides as a preacher you have to play the safe side. You have to not be political and position on the side of safety and caution.”

They had four total services Sunday with three in-person and one online for those that didn’t feel comfortable going out to it.

The pastor says they put yellow tape on every two pew rows and alternated the taping for the services. This would leave two rows of pews between those sitting in on the service.

“You know it wasn’t always that we met every Sunday, historically, religious people would only meet at feast time and so forth,” said Neff. “To meet every Sunday is a great privilege, and it’s a great freedom and to have it taken away is a great challenge for us.”

Neff said he doesn’t want any spikes in COVID-19 cases from the in-person services so he’s looking to make long-term plans of social distancing just in case.