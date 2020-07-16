Pennsylvania restaurants restricted to 25% capacity including employees

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania is imposing a statewide restriction on bars and restaurants, and now one local restaurant in Mansfield can only have 12 people in the building including employees.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that there has been an “alarming escalation” in COVID-19 cases after people ignored health orders.

The owner of Cast & Crew in Mansfield, Aaron Hulslander, said in-person dining is nearly pointless with this new restriction.

“I mean we only have 12 seats now, but according to the wording it includes employees as well so theoretically we should only have five,” said Hulslander. “So I don’t even know how that makes any sense to be open.”

These new restrictions are coming over two months after Pennsylvania began reopening its economy. During that period of reopening, Cast & Crew saw many tourists.

“The biggest concern is the people from out of state,” said Hulslander. “I mean we have plates from Washington and Texas and all kinds of places that just make us concerned.”

He’s referring to the license plates that can be seen in the parking lot and as decor throughout the restaurant. Hulslander said over half the customers were from out-of-state during the time where they ran the indoor dining at 50 percent.

“Since the 50 percent I’m going to go with probably 80% of our customers have been tourist in house,” stated Hulslander. “People come through, I mean it’s just between wherever they’re coming from and wherever they’re trying to get to. We’re four or five hours away from the falls and three or four hours away from New York City.”

With all the tourists visiting his restaurant, he worries about his employees’ safety especially since many are his family.

“Like I said, my wife and two daughters work here,” said Hulslander. “Everybody else, we’re just trying to get by right now. That’s all that everybody can do.”