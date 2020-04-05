Person airlifted from house fire in Schuyler County

READING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a house fire on Church Rd. in Reading Center that broke out around 7:05 this morning.

When the 18 News reporter arrived, the fire was out but numerous firefighters were on scene.

The Deputy Fire Chief of Watkins Glen Fire Department Dominick Smith said there was mutual aid from:

Burdett

Montour Falls

Beaver Dams

Dundee

Tyrone

“At this time there’s extensive damage to the structure we won’t be able to deem that until we finish up,” said Smith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow 18 News on-air and online for the latest.