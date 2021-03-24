Petition circulating to make Market Street ‘pedestrian-friendly’ again

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — You may have seen a petition circulating on Facebook to make Market Street “pedestrian-friendly” again.

The street, located in Corning’s Gaffer District, was closed to traffic last summer in an effort to expand outdoor dining and shopping areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now community members are trying to bring the barriers back as the weather gets warmer.

The petition was created Tuesday and is gaining much traction—already receiving over 2,000 signatures.

The Gaffer District’s executive director previously stated that the move is currently “not on their drawing table” and they would need to apply for a special permit if they choose to go forward with the closure.

18 News reached out to city officials for comment on the petition. We have yet to hear back at this time.