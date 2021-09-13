Phantom Phrightnights holding open casting call

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Have you ever want to scare someone? You may be able to do just that and get paid for it at the same time. Phantom Phrightnights at Bradley Farms in Elmira is looking for cast members for their upcoming events.

Bradley Farms will be holding an open casting call this Wednesday, September 15th from 6-8 PM at 1543 Maple Avenue in Elmira. Looking for actors who are 16 or older for positions in the haunted house and on the trail. Also looking for drivers and retail clerks. It will be part-time on Friday and Saturday evenings, starting October 1st.

This is your opportunity to get paid while having fun scaring people. If you love Halloween, this is the job for you.

To find out more information about this event you check out the event page by clicking HERE