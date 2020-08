ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — There was a heavy police presence on W. Church St. Wednesday night involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

Multiple police officers surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn around 8 p.m.

Our reporter on the scene says both the female driver and male passenger were detained as police searched the vehicle.

The street was blocked off to traffic and has since reopened.

18 News will have more details as they become available.