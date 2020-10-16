Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative update from Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — In the wake of police brutality in the country, including in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order in June to lower the chance of police conflicts.
The mandate orders municipalities to reinvent policing on a local level. The sheriffs office in Steuben County collaborated with other organizations to help improve their operations.
“There’s always a segment of population that are under served and there’s always a chance to be better,” said Jim Allard, Sheriff of Steuben County. “In Steuben County we are very invested in finding not only, how are we doing getting that report card back from the public, but also, how can we do better at what we are.”
To help reach out to the community and create an affective survey, the sheriffs office partnered with Corning Inc.
“Citizens they want better community interaction between the officers and themselves,” said Dawn White, Corporate Development from Corning Inc. “They want improved customer service. They want a better understanding of the work the officers want to do. The feedback was very positive. The citizens in the area are very supporting of the police and they’re behind them and they just want to make things better.”
The county received over 1,700 responses for the survey. White told 18 News a draft of the reform should be done by mid-November, and the community can see these changes in December.
In a press release sent by the Steuben County Sheriffs Office:
The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative being led by the City of Corning and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to proceed along a strong path.
This week, stakeholder groups were briefed on survey results from the General Public, Police Officers, and Arrestees. Survey results can be found under the “Police Reform” tab on the front page of City’s website (www.cityofcorning.com)
We have now completed the “Input” phase of the process and are entering the “Analyze” phase. In the coming weeks, the project’s core team will be producing a draft plan for final public input.
The general public can also go to the City of Corning’s website and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office website to see a complete list of participating businesses and organizations, as well as documents developed as the process unfolds.
“We received over 1,700 surveys from the general public which shows the strength of our community outreach effort.” – Mayor Bill Boland
“Having such wide-ranging input will allows our plan to better reflect the opinions of the community.” – Mark L Ryckman, City Manager
“I am impressed with the overall support for law enforcement in Steuben County. I’m honored to be a part of this process.”– Sheriff James Allard, Steuben County
“So far this collaborative process has been a success. This is a result of the wide range of input we have solicited through 13 listening sessions, and the surveys of 4 different groups which included police officers, arrestees, community stakeholders, and the general public.” – Dawn White, Corning Incorporated
“I am looking forward to implementing the final plan to reflect the style of policing that meets our community’s need.” – Chief Jeff Spaulding