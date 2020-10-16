Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative update from Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — In the wake of police brutality in the country, including in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order in June to lower the chance of police conflicts.

The mandate orders municipalities to reinvent policing on a local level. The sheriffs office in Steuben County collaborated with other organizations to help improve their operations.

“There’s always a segment of population that are under served and there’s always a chance to be better,” said Jim Allard, Sheriff of Steuben County. “In Steuben County we are very invested in finding not only, how are we doing getting that report card back from the public, but also, how can we do better at what we are.”

To help reach out to the community and create an affective survey, the sheriffs office partnered with Corning Inc.

“Citizens they want better community interaction between the officers and themselves,” said Dawn White, Corporate Development from Corning Inc. “They want improved customer service. They want a better understanding of the work the officers want to do. The feedback was very positive. The citizens in the area are very supporting of the police and they’re behind them and they just want to make things better.”

The county received over 1,700 responses for the survey. White told 18 News a draft of the reform should be done by mid-November, and the community can see these changes in December.

In a press release sent by the Steuben County Sheriffs Office: