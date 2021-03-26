Police reform plans deadline coming up, those who miss deadline loses state funding

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The police reform plans must be submitted to the state and either enacted into law or made as a resolution by April 1.

In response to the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Daniel Prude, and other black people by the hands of police officers, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order requiring local governments to adopt police reform policies. If they fail to do so by the deadline, those municipalities could lose state funding.

“From the start, I viewed this as an opportunity to really hold a mirror up to how we do law enforcement in this county and get right down into the weeds to how we can do it better,” said Steuben Sheriff Jim Allard.

Every local government in Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler Counties has enacted their plans except for Watkins Glen.

“The board has received the plan from Sgt Mosher and we are reviewing with anticipation of approval at our first board meeting in April. He has worked diligently on this, but with small departments like ours that are already stretched with their current workloads, this has been no easy undertaking but will be finalized soon. As with anything, there is no one size fits all and we are no exception.” – Mayor of Watkins Glen Hon Luke Leszyk.

Watkins Glen is holding a special meeting on Tuesday, March 30, to review and enact their plan.