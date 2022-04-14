BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are issuing a warning to be wary of a scam making its way through Steuben County that asks people to donate thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.

New York State Police issued the warning on April 14, saying NYSP Investigators have received multiple reports from Bath residents who claim they fell victim to the scam. According to police, the scam targets homeowners and persuades them to send the scammers thousands of dollars in gift cards.

Troopers said residents should always be wary of anyone who asks for personal information or bank account information over the phone or by email.

NYSP said that if anyone calls you asking for this kind of information, you should hang up and block the number. They also ask that you then report the calls to New York State Police in Bath at 607-776-2136.