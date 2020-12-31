Popular items around the New Year at local Save A Lot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Save A Lot is seeing a few key items selling more due to it being New Year’s Eve.

The Store Manager, Kevin Moison, said around this time, hors d’oeuvres are usually a big seller.

“It was slow after Christmas, but then a couple of days after Christmas it started picking up again,” said Moison. “Seems to be about the same as last year. We usually extra of cheese, crackers, pepperoni and shrimp.”

Despite the pandemic, he says this year, due to the holidays, the store is still seeing the same volume as last year around this time.

Moison said Save A Lot will be running during its regular hours today and tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.