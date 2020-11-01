Possible early morning shooting on College Ave. leads to fireworks found by EPD

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department found fireworks at a bank after reports of a shooting earlier this morning near the area of College Ave. and Gray St.

Police responded to a report of about 10 to 15 shots fired near that area.

Deputy Chief Anthony Alvernaz said they found spent fireworks in a bank parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, 607-272-HALT, or message the Facebook page.