Power outage safety tips

(WETM)- Due to the weather yesterday– storms created power outages in parts of our area… And we’re not out of the woods yet.

There is a chance for storms and showers for the rest of the week, and with that comes the possibility of more outages. So, we reached out to Chemung County Director of Fire and Emergency management, Jeff Gray, for tips on what to do and prepare for when it comes to power going out.

He says, “have flashlights available, spare batteries, so when the power goes out, you can still see what you need to do you also keep a supply of fresh drinking water, if a power line goes down somewhere around you. Stay Away, away from them, even if they look at dead, don’t trust that they still can be live and carry an electric charge.”

If you happen to be driving and a power line comes down on your vehicle, Gray says to stop, don’t touch the doors, or the gear shift. Sit still and calm in your vehicle, and use your phone to call 911 for help.