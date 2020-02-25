Pregnancy seat belt

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Wearing a seatbelt during pregnancy can be uncomfortable for some women prompting some mothers to opt-out of wearing one at all.



But without one, both mother and baby are at risk. AARP Smart Driver instructor Francis Whitford is passionate about a type of car seat for pregnant women to keep them safe and comfortable.



“Pregnant women do not like wearing seat belts because of the pressure put across their belly and on the baby. There were too many people involved in crashes were the baby ended up being hurt, brain damage and in extreme even death,” Whitford explained. “This idea has a woman sitting in her seatbelt and not have pressure on the belly but her being safe in the vehicle.”



The seat is a cushion with a metal hook in the middle. The lower strap on the metal hook takes the pressure off the belly and secures the mother-to-be by the legs.