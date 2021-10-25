Price of gas keeps on rising; NYS average up by 10 cents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas in New York is up by a dime, and still higher than the national average.

U.S. average: $3.39/gallon ($2.16 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.53/gallon ($2.25 in 2020)

“With the U.S. economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight,” AAA says. “Higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.45 (up seven cents from last week)

Binhamton – $3.51 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.45 (up nine cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.49 (up eight cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.50 (up seven cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.50 (up eight cents from last week)

Rome – $3.51 (up seven cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.48 (up nine cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.52 (up ten cents since last week)

Williamsport, PA – $3.57 (up nine cents since last week)

You can find the lowest gas prices in the Twin Tiers with the Twin TIers Gas Tracker

.