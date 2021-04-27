Public attendance to resume for Chemung County Legislature

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Starting May 10, all Chemung County Legislature meetings will resume in-person public attendance. Chairman David Manchester made the announcement Monday.

A maximum of 20 people will be permitted for each meeting and everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times.

All meetings will also be livestreamed. Audio recordings and minutes of the meetings will be made available to the public on the county’s website.

The Chemung County Legislature provided the following reopening plan in a press release: