Public Invited to Elmira College Community Open House

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The public is invited to an Elmira College Community Open House on Saturday, June 12, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. There is no formal program; the campus will be open to anyone who wants to take a tour, talk to faculty and staff, and get to know the College better.

If anyone is interested in becoming an Elmira College Soaring Eagle in EC’s undergraduate or graduate programs, staff will be available to answer questions and do on-the-spot admissions and transcript evaluations. Food trucks will also be on campus for the day. Parking for the event is available in any EC parking lot.

